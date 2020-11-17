Wichita Eagle Logo
Former Alabama clinic worker sentenced for health care fraud

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A judge sentenced a former psychology clinic worker to 18 months in federal prison for her part in a health care fraud scheme, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Heidi Robertson, 35, also was ordered to pay $850,000 in restitution during a hearing before U.S. District Judge David Proctor, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Robertson handled insurance filings at a Birmingham-area psychology clinic, Capstone Medical Resources, that billed the Alabama Medicaid Agency for at least $1.5 million in bogus counseling services, prosecutors said. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud earlier this year.

The owner of the clinic, former psychologist Sharon D. Waltz, pleaded guilty last year and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

