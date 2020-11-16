Officials: Deputies shoot, wound man who shot at them

Central Florida deputies shot a man with previous mental health problems after he fired on them, hitting a deputy in the arm, authorities said.

William Hogeland fired a shotgun through the front windshield of his car at four deputies who had been looking for him after he threatened suicide on Facebook Live late Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Hogeland, who was hit three times, was taken to hospital where he was in stable condition with non-life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Joshua Chaves was hit in the arm and was treated for a minor injury at a hospital.

Hogeland's family told deputies that he had been dealing with financial and marital problems, and he had been drinking and arguing with his wife before deputies went searching for him. An investigation into criminal charges is pending, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies were put on administrative leave with pay, per agency protocol, pending investigations into the shooting. The sheriff's office said the four deputies were certified in crisis intervention training.