Police: 5-year-old girl hurt in Missouri rolling gun battle

A 5-year-old girl was shot and wounded Friday during a rolling gun battle between two vehicles in Independence, Missouri, police said.

The Independence Police Department said in a Facebook post that its officers responded to numerous calls of shots fired shortly before 8 p.m.

The department also received a call from the Kansas City Police Department about a girl with a gunshot wound who had been dropped off at the Walmart in their city, just south of the area where gunshots had been reported, the Kansas City Star reported.

The injured girl is believed to have been in one of the involved vehicles when she was shot, police said. The girl is being treated at an area hospital.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.