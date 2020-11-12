Wichita Eagle Logo
On-duty Benicia police officer fatally strikes man

The Associated Press

BENICIA, Calif.

An on-duty police officer driving his patrol car hit and killed a pedestrian in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said.

The Benicia Police Department said the officer was driving about 2 a.m. Wednesday when his car struck the victim. The Solano County coroner’s office identified the man as 48-year-old transient Scott Hamers, KTVU-TV reported.

The officer was not responding to a call for service at the time, authorities said. Police did not say how fast officer was driving or whether Hamers was in a crosswalk.

Paramedics were immediately called but they could not save the man’s life. The officer wasn’t injured.

The officer was immediately removed from the scene and the collision investigation was taken over by the California Highway Patrol and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office. The Benicia Police Department is not involved in the investigation.

