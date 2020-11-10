ALEA: Beware of fake license renewal sites

Alabama law enforcement officials on Tuesday cautioned people to beware of third-party websites when they renew their driver license online.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release that some third-party websites are charging people extra fees to renew their license online. The sites are not affiliated with the state and there is no need to use them to renew a license online.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said one website charged a $50 administrative fee in addition to the agency’s $39 renewal fee.

"That is a significant up-charge from ALEA’s online transaction fee, which is only $2.75,” Taylor said. “As with any type of website service, we encourage Alabama citizens to use caution when utilizing third-party websites.”

The agency urged people to go directly to ALEA’s Driver License Division at www.alea.gov to renew their license online instead of using a search engine to find the site. They also urged people to look for the words, “The official site of those who protect and serve Alabama” and the official ALEA seal at the top of the page.