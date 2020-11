Controversial Andrew Jackson statues will get context signs

Jackson County plans to place explanatory signs on two statues of Andrew Jackson that explain the former president's troubling treatment of minorities.

County voters last week rejected a proposal to remove the statues from in front of courthouses in Kansas City and Independence.

County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Friday her office will pay for signs to add to provide context to Jackson's history, The Independence Examiner reported. The signs, with an estimated cost of $4,000, will be in place in the next few weeks, weather permitting.

The county approved the signs last year before the controversy over the statues of Jackson, who owned slaves and approved a law that forced thousands of Native Americans from their land.

The county approved the signs before the push to remove the statues but they were delayed by budget constraints and racial injustice demonstrations that roiled the country earlier this year, Baker said.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“My hope is that we were a little ahead of the curve on this issue, and people might find him in a proper historical context,” Baker said, “and maybe those who voted for its removal might be relieved to see some language there.”