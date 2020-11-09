Moncks Corner election held after resignation over post

An election is being held Tuesday in Moncks Corner to fill the seat of a councilman who resigned after making a social media post of Hillary Clinton in blackface.

ABC News 4 reports that five people are running for the open position on the Moncks Corner Town Council. Chadwick Sweatman resigned in August after the social media post about Clinton.

Sweatman told the television station previously that the post was meant to be a joke. “In hindsight, I understand it was a poor joke,” he said.

At least one candidate expressed concern that voters in the town, which is outside Charleston S.C., may not realize there is an election one week after the presidential election.

Mayor Michael Locklier said polls will be open at Town Hall Tuesday 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.