Kentucky town names bulldog “mayor” in dog-eat-dog race

The Associated Press

RABBIT HASH, Ky.

A small Kentucky town has selected its latest “mayor” that walks on four legs.

This week the mayoral election in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, was called for Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, in a landslide victory. The “election” is a fundraiser for the local historical society.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports that Wilbur received 13,143 votes among several dogs in the race, according to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

Wilbur beat incumbent Mayor Brynn, a pit bull who has spent the last four years in office.

Organizers claim to run the “only honest election in the country.” The fundraiser trades votes for cash in their mayoral race.

