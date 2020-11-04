Police: 6 arrested in Election Day protest in North Carolina

Six people were arrested in North Carolina’s capital city when a crowd of protesters marching on Election Day began throwing rocks and other items during the demonstration, police said.

The arrests happened in Raleigh around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour after the crowd first gathered in the city and began marching throughout downtown Raleigh, the city’s police department said in a statement.

The protesters were carrying signs that read “Whoever wins we lose,” in reference to the 2020 elections, and “In solidarity with Philadelphia,” referring to the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last month, The News & Observer reported. Protesters also yelled “Abolish R.P.D.”

Police said officers notified protesters that the gathering had become an unlawful assembly when the crowd began to engage in the “unlawful activities” that police say included throwing the fireworks.

Authorities then arrested the six protesters. The charges against them includes failure to disperse, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist, delay, and obstruct and disorderly conduct.

Prairie Politics newsletter Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said the protest began to disperse around 10 p.m.