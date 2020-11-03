Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

The Latest: Trump, Biden fight for Florida

The Associated Press

The Latest on the 2020 general election (all times local):

7 a.m.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have campaigned heavily in Florida, each hoping to win the prized battleground state’s 29 electoral votes. Millions have already voted by mail and in person before Tuesday's election, setting records for early voting.

Besides the presidential race, 27 congressional seats are at stake in Florida. Neither of the state’s two senate seats are up for election this year.

Florida residents will also get to vote on six state constitutional amendments, including an increase on minimum wage.

Prairie Politics newsletter

Sign up for weekly updates on politics in the Sunflower State.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

All eyes on Pennsylvania as the election finish line nears

November 03, 2020 6:01 AM

National Politics

Trump, Biden fight for Florida; minimum wage up for vote

November 03, 2020 5:51 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service