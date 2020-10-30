Father: Son fatally shot by deputies in Washington state

Protesters faced off with law enforcement officers at NE Highway 99, in Vancouver, Wash., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after a police shooting. Authorities say sheriff's deputies in Clark County, Washington, were involved in a shooting, but didn’t release details. A man told The Oregonian/OregonLive his 21-year-old son was killed by police. AP

Authorities say sheriff's deputies in southwest Washington were involved in a shooting.

The Clark County Sheriff's office has not released any details on the Thursday evening shooting in Hazel Dell, but a man told The Oregonian/OregonLive that his 21-year-old son was fatally shot by police.

Kevin Peterson told the newspaper that his son, Kevin E. Peterson Jr., was killed. Kevin E. Peterson Jr. was Black. Following the shooting a group of protesters gathered at the scene.

A vigil was planned in Vancouver, Washington, Friday evening by the local NAACP chapter.

The elder Peterson said he arrived at the scene about 6 p.m. but “did not get a chance to identify my son” until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Other agencies, including Washington State Patrol and the Camas Police Department, responded to help investigate. The Camas Police Department has been designated as the lead investigative agency.

Hazel Dell is about 12 miles north of Portland, Oregon.