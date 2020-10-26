Wichita Eagle Logo
Seminole County deputy hits, kills woman standing in road

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

A sheriff's deputy in a marked patrol car struck and killed a woman who was crossing a road in central Florida on Sunday night, officials said.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The victim was standing in the road talking to another pedestrian when the 28-year-old Seminole County Sheriff's deputy hit her, Lt. Kim Montes said.

She said the deputy, whose name was not released, performed CPR on the woman until first responders arrived, Montes said.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

