Georgia county could charge to park at two beachside lots

A coastal Georgia county is studying whether to charge parking fees at two beachside lots.

The Brunswick News reports that a study estimates a fee for out-of-county visitors could raise more than $300,000 a year for Glynn County's government.

A 2014 study found that about 80% of cars parked at two lots on St. Simon's Island during summer months had license plates from outside the county. One lot has about 250 spots, while the other has about 100 spots.

Revenue study committee member Paul Schofield told the committee at a meeting Wednesday that the study assumes each spot will bring in $10 a day at a rate of $1 an hour or $2 an hour, with a $10 daily cap.

He left estimates of the cost for implementing the fee and enforcing it to the county government. Any new fee would have to be accompanied by a county ordinance to keep tourists from evading the charge.

Schofield said more money would come from fines.

Glynn County Commissioner David O’Quinn requested a parking fee study earlier this year seeking revenue to pay for better lifeguard equipment and beach safety initiatives.