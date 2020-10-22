Wichita Eagle Logo
911 service restored after short outage in Washington

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

State officials say 911 emergency service was not be working in some areas of Washington state Thursday afternoon.

Washington Emergency Management said on Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday that the agency was getting widespread reports of a 911 outage impacting their systems. The tweet said the state 911 Coordination Office was investigating the cause.

Authorities in Seattle, Bellevue, Vancouver and Bellingham all tweeted that service had been restored just before 5 p.m. Washington State Patrol Trooper shortly after that all 911 services had been restored.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that texting to 911 appeared to remain functional throughout the outage.

People who needed to call authorities during the outage were asked to call non-emergency numbers in each county. The state Emergency Management Division has a list of numbers on its website.

