National Politics

Police: 1 killed in shooting near youth football game

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside a Wichita sports stadium where a youth football game was being played.

Wichita police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday inside the Stryker Sports Complex near a parking lot there, but outside the stadium where the game was being played.

Officers called to the scene for a report of a disturbance heard several gunshots and saw people leaving the scene, police said. A man injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

More than 500 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting, making for a chaotic scene, Police Capt. Kevin Kochendorfer said. Police did not know a motive for the shooting or whether it was even related to the game, he said.

The league that organized the game, Capital Sports Institute, canceled the remainder of its 2020 youth football season following the shooting.

