Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate backs Bloomberg

Fred DuVal, the 2014 Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, is backing Michael Bloomberg for president.

DuVal told The Associated Press Tuesday that he believes Bloomberg can be competitive in the general election in Arizona.

He says business-focused Democrats who can appeal to Republicans fare best in Arizona.

DuVal was among several people who had lunch with the former New York mayor at a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix on his second day of campaigning for the Democratic nomination.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

DuVal lost to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey by 12 points in 2014. Ducey later appointed him to the Board of Regents, which governs the state’s three universities.