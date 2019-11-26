Mayor approves overhauling Boston’s marijuana review process

FILE - This Friday, March 22, 2019, file photo shows a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. New Jersey legislative leaders unveiled a proposed ballot question Monday, Nov. 18, that would ask voters whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana. AP Photo

Boston’s mayor has approved an overhaul of the city’s marijuana business review process meant to boost involvement of minority entrepreneurs in Massachusetts’ burgeoning pot industry.

The ordinance signed by Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh Tuesday calls for creation of an independent Cannabis Board.

It also requires half of Boston’s marijuana licenses go to companies from communities affected by the war on drugs, and creates a new local fund dedicated to supporting minority-owned marijuana companies.

Councilor Kim Janey says her proposal makes Boston’s “opaque” review process more transparent and provides “economic justice” to communities so far shut out of the marijuana trade.

Walsh has reached agreements with 14 marijuana businesses proposing to open in Boston. No retail pot shop has opened in the city since Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016.