Philadelphia’s voting machines challenged in federal court

FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, ExpressVote XL voting machines are displayed during a demonstration at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and several supporters filed court papers Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, accusing Pennsylvania of violating their year-old agreement in Philadelphia's federal court by certifying the ExpressVote XL touchscreen system made by Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software. AP Photo

A federal court is being asked to force Pennsylvania to rescind its certification of a voting machine newly purchased by Philadelphia and at least two other counties in the state ahead of 2020’s presidential election.

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and several supporters filed court papers Tuesday accusing Pennsylvania of violating their year-old agreement in Philadelphia’s federal court by certifying the ExpressVote XL touchscreen system made by Omaha, Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software.

The plaintiffs say the system violates their agreement, in part because the machine doesn’t meet the agreement’s requirements for a voter-verifiable paper ballot. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration isn’t commenting.

The lawsuit, filed after 2016’s presidential election, had accused Pennsylvania of violating the constitutional rights of voters because its voting machines were susceptible to hacking and barriers to a recount were pervasive.