University of SC spends 5 days looking for top administrator

The University of South Carolina is taking only a week to hire a top administrator and has only posted the opening internally.

Several lawmakers said they want answers about the way the university is hiring a chief operating officer, which oversees maintenance, parking transportation and other duties.

“We’ll spend six months on a football coach and five days on” this position, Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay of Columbia told The State newspaper.

The job was posted last Thursday and the application period closes Wednesday — after just five business days. Lawmakers pointed out much of that time is around Thanksgiving, when possible candidates may be on vacation or otherwise occupied.

The university is searching quickly because President Bob Caslen, hired by trustees after a bitter fight in July, wants to fill key positions quickly and the posting was only listed internally because the school wants someone who already has intuitional knowledge, university spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

The search that ended with Caslen’s hiring took 10 months and some trustees wanted to start all over again. The university has also been looking for a provost and chief diversity officer for three months since Caslen took office.

Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian of Columbia said he wants to know why the university isn’t looking for the most qualified person no matter what.

“When you spend public money, why shouldn’t qualified people from throughout the state and country be able to apply?” Harpootlian said. “Obviously, the fix is in.”