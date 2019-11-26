Rhode Island yet to allocate $465M in voter-approved dollars

Rhode Island officials have not yet spent $465 million approved by voters since 2014 for various projects.

The Providence Journal reports the authorization to spend the money, unless lawmakers extend it, expires after seven years. The deadline to spend $248 million approved in 2014 is 2021.

The projects are often complicated and take years to develop.

State officials say they plan to begin allocating the money early next month, starting with a $153 million bond sale to fund 19 different voter-approved projects, including school construction, bike paths, zoo improvements and river dredging.

Voters also approved funding improvements for transit hubs, ports and affordable housing.

No bond referendum has been rejected at the polls since 2006.