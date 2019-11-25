Staff shortages prompt longer shifts Nebraska prison

Another Nebraska prison is switching to 12-hour shifts for correctional employees in response to persistent staffing shortages.

The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in southeast Nebraska will follow in the steps of the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where administrators made a similar change early this year. Director Scott Frakes said Monday that the change will help ensure reliable staffing numbers to run the prison safely.

The new schedule will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with staff members working four consecutive 12-hour days followed by three days off. It goes into effect Dec. 4.

Frakes was required to declare a staffing emergency at the facility to make the change under existing union contracts, as he did at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.