Vermont Police Academy graduates 38 new officers

There are 38 new police officers headed to the streets of Vermont’s cities and towns.

The Rutland Herald reports that the new officers and nine canine teams graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford on Friday.

The new officers will go to the state police, as well as departments across the state including Rutland, Brandon and Montpelier.

Graduation speaker George Merkel, the chief of police in Vergennes, told the graduates they will be expected to help and provide assistance, protection and safety to those in need, “even at the risk of your own safety.”

The academy hosts two training classes a year.