As more men run, Klobuchar makes case for ‘woman candidate’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., responds to a question she pulled from a bucket during a campaign stop, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Henniker, N.H. AP Photo

Amy Klobuchar does not want to run for president as a woman candidate.

That’s never been the Minnesota Democrat’s style. But the media, polls and the addition of more men to the 2020 primary led the senator to a conclusion: Many Americans still aren’t comfortable with the idea of a woman in the Oval Office, and she needed to amplify the conversation about it.

Klobuchar has been talking pointedly about gender and politics — even if she’d rather be discussing the bills she’s passed or how she’s won in Republican areas.

Klobuchar says “Our people want to win. And if they think ‘Oh, can a woman really win?’ you gotta start discussing that.”

Klobuchar says it’s not the reason she should win and she wants to run on her merits.