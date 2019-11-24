Robyn Krile sworn in as Lincoln police chief

A 13-year police veteran has been sworn in as the chief of police in Lincoln.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Robyn Krile was selected Thursday from a field of four candidates to fill the position.

Krile had served as interim police chief in Lincoln since September, when then-chief Greg Leveling was fired for policy violations and performance issues.

Krile was hired by the Bismarck Police Department in 2004 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013. She was fired in 2017, shortly after filing a gender discrimination complaint with the state.

She has since sued in federal court, seeking damages for pain and suffering, lost pay and other reasons.

The city of Bismarck is seeking to have the case dismissed.