2 small Utah cities test ranked-choice voting method

Two small Utah cities tested an alternative method of voting that allows people to rank candidates from first to last during the recent municipal elections.

The Daily Herald reports six cities had planned to test the ranked-choice voting system, but four backed out over concerns about how to explain how it works to voters.

Vineyard and Payson were the municipalities that tried out a method that allows voters to rank candidates from first to last. If none of the candidates gets more than 50% of the first-place votes, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated. The process continues for several rounds until a candidate gets the majority of votes.

Vineyard City Recorder Pamela Spencer says she only received a few calls from confused voters and considered it a success.