Petition could force vote on ATVs on streets in Newport

Opponents of a plan to allow ATVs on some city streets in Newport next summer say they have enough signatures to require a public vote on whether to appeal the ordinance.

They plan to present their petition to the city clerk on Tuesday.

Organizers told the Caledonian Record that they have more signatures that the required 5% of registered voters or 187.

The City Council voted 3-1 in favor of the ordinance in October. The trial period will run from May to October.

Newport Mayor Paul Monette has said that he thinks allowing ATVs will help attract visitors and boost the city's economy.

Opponents say they worry that ATVs are too loud and dangerous.