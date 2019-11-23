Shooting of man outside hardware store ruled justified

Prosecutors say a police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man outside a Pennsylvania hardware store last summer.

The Blair County prosecutor said the July 26 shooting death of 49-year-old Todd Messner in Roaring Spring “warrants no criminal prosecution.”

District Attorney Richard Consiglio said Friday that toxicology tests indicated that Messner had a level of methamphetamine in his blood that can cause violent, erratic behavior and hallucinations.

Authorities said a man reported to have been acting strangely around a dollar store next to the hardware store pulled a handgun and pointed it a responding police officer, who fired, killing him.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The (Altoona) Mirror reports that Messner’s relatives said he had struggled with mental health issues and was involuntarily committed days earlier but was released hours later.