Lawsuit: Officer fired as reprisal not for student rapport

A Tennessee police officer says he’s suing the department and officials for wrongful termination after he was fired for having a relationship with an 18-year-old student, although internal affairs determined no laws had been violated.

Former East Ridge officer Adam Rose was fired last year by then-acting City Manager Kenneth Custer, who cited conduct “contrary to the community standards” of honesty, justice and good moral values.

An internal investigation ultimately found Rose and the 18-year-old did have a relationship, but no laws were broken.

News outlets report Rose’s lawsuit says he was fired because he had voiced his opinions regarding officer equipment and inconsistencies in promotions and disciplines. The suit also says Rose was “threatened and subjected to animosity” after he began organizing a union.

City spokeswoman Bridgett Raper declined to comment.