New Mexico city to try comprehensive crime-fighting plan

Facing another year of record homicides, New Mexico’s largest city plans to tackle violent crime with a more comprehensive approach.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on Friday outlined the city’s new violence intervention program. It’s the result of almost nine months of learning from efforts that have shown promise in places such as New York City and Oakland.

The mayor says fighting violent crime is complicated because it’s usually rooted in issues such as domestic violence or addiction. He says solving those problems will take a team of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, social services and community partners.

A new unit within the Albuquerque Police Department will help coordinate the effort.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Officials say data shows most of Albuquerque’s violent crimes have been committed by young men so improving outcomes for youth will be part of the equation.