University of North Dakota names 3 finalists for president

Three finalists have been named in the search for the next president at the University of North Dakota.

A search committee announced Friday that Andrew Armacost, Laurie Stenberg-Nichols and David Rosowsky are scheduled for final interviews at the state Board of Higher Education meeting in Grand Forks on Dec. 3.

Armacost is a brigadier general and retired dean of faculty at Air Force Academy. Stenberg-Nichols is interim president at Black Hills State in South Dakota and former president at the University of Wyoming. Rosowsky is a professor of civil engineering and former provost at the University of Vermont.

The search committee interviewed six candidates in the past two weeks.

Former president Mark Kennedy resigned earlier this year to take over as president at the University of Colorado.