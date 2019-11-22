National Politics
Trump to make 4th visit to battleground Pennsylvania in 2019
President Donald Trump will make his fourth visit to Pennsylvania this year, this time to Hershey as he makes his case in the presidential battleground state.
Trump’s campaign announced a rally on Dec. 10 at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Trump has previously traveled to Pennsylvania this year to stump for Republican Fred Keller in a special congressional election in rural northern Pennsylvania and to boost the natural gas industry in two separate Pittsburgh-area trips.
Pennsylvania backed Trump in the 2016 election by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
That made Trump the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988.
Comments