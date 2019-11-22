Vegas council bans swords, knives, toy guns in downtown zone

The Las Vegas City Council has banned toy or replica guns from the downtown Freemont Street entertainment district.

The council unanimously voted Wednesday to ban the fake guns, along with a ban on real swords, knives, bows and arrows and flame-emitting devices.

The ban adds the downtown district to other tourist hubs around Las Vegas that have banned fake firearms.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Nevada law only allows state lawmakers, not local governments, to regulate real firearms.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, who introduced the ban, told KNPR earlier this month that the change would help police trying to watch for threats on a crowded pedestrian mall.

The Las Vegas Strip has had a similar ban in place since 2012.