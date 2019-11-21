Western Maryland Republican delegate to run for Congress

A western Maryland Republican says he is running for Congress.

Del. Neil Parrott of Washington County made the announcement on Thursday.

He is running for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. David Trone in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.

The district includes all of Allegany and Garrett counties, as well as parts of Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Parrott, who is 49, is in his third term in the Maryland House of Delegates. He was first elected in 2010.

Maryland’s primary is scheduled for April 28.