Beshear makes initial appointments for governor’s office

Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has made his first round of appointments for high-level jobs, and all four appointees will be moving with him from the attorney general’s office to the governor’s office.

Beshear said Thursday that J. Michael Brown will serve as secretary of the executive cabinet. He’ll lead a team of cabinet secretaries in Beshear’s administration. Brown currently serves as Beshear’s deputy attorney general.

La Tasha Buckner will serve as general counsel to the governor. Buckner is an assistant deputy attorney general.

The deputy general counsel will be Travis Mayo, who heads the AG’s office of civil and environmental law.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Crystal Staley will be director of communications for the governor’s office. She serves in the same role for the AG’s office.

Beshear says they all had four-year auditions for their next jobs.