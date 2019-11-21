Man acquitted in fight before fatal Colorado police shooting

A man accused in a confrontation that ultimately led to a fatal Colorado police shooting has been acquitted after the defense claimed the alleged victim called police because he was mad about losing a fight he started.

The Gazette reported it took jurors in Colorado Springs less than 20 minutes to find 19-year-old Lawrence Stoker not guilty of third-degree assault and harassment Thursday.

Anthony Love called police Aug. 3 to report that Stoker beat and robbed him while De’Von Bailey flashed a handgun.

Bailey was fatally shot after running from police after being told he would be searched. Prosecutors cleared police in the shooting last week.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

After the verdict, one juror who said Stoker shouldn’t have been charged reached out to shake Stoker’s hand, saying he was sorry for what he was put through.