Montpelier mayor announces campaign for second term

The mayor of Vermont’s capital city is running for a second term.

Anne Watson on Wednesday cited the completed construction on Montpelier’s transit center, housing projects and the shared use path among her accomplishments in her first term.

Watson says her priorities for Montpelier going forward include infrastructure developments, re-establishing capital area neighborhoods and environmental stewardship.

Prior to her election, Watson served on the City Council. She’s a physics teacher at Montpelier High School, where she’s taught for the past 15 years.