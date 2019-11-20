National Politics
Senate sends fight over Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to House
Legislation to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage for the first time since 2009 is headed to the state House of Representatives, passed in the Senate against a deadline to stall Gov. Tom Wolf’s regulatory package to substantially expand overtime pay eligibility.
The Republican-controlled Senate approved the bill Wednesday, 42-7, to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage in four steps to $9.50 in 2022.
Pennsylvania’s current minimum wage is the federal minimum of $7.25, which lags each of its neighbors and most other states.
Its prospects in the Republican-controlled House are unclear.
The bill is far more modest than the immediate $12 minimum that Wolf proposed in January.
Another concession Wolf made in the agreement with Republican lawmakers is rescinding his proposed overtime regulation before a state rule-making board votes on it Thursday.
Comments