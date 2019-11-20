National Politics

10 tons of marijuana found hidden in truck at Mexico border

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Federal officials say more than 10 tons of marijuana has been found hidden in a big rig crossing into Southern California from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Wednesday the truck’s manifest claimed it was carrying a shipment of “plastic garment hangers.”

Officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry x-rayed the trailer and then used a drug-sniffing dog that discovered more than 850 plastic-wrapped packages containing the pot.

Officials say it has a street value of more than $8 million.

The driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was turned over to Homeland Security investigators.

  Comments  