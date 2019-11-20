Tecklenburg wins 2nd term as mayor of Charleston

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has been elected to a second term.

Tecklenburg received 61% of the vote in Tuesday's runoff, defeating Charleston City Council member Mike Seekings.

The men ended up in a runoff after a five candidate race where Tecklenburg revived 48% of the vote.

In 2016, Tecklenburg replaced Joe Riley, who was Charleston's mayor for 40 years.

Tecklenburg says he will spend the next four years working with everyone — including his opponents in this race — to make Charleston a better place.

Charleston City Council members spent several months reviewing an audit of Tecklenburg’s spending.