Vermont seeks storm damage assessment of private property

Vermont is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess damage to private property from a storm beginning on Halloween to determine if the state qualifies for federal aid for homeowners and renters.

The state says 323 Vermont homeowners and renters reported damage as of the end of the day on Monday. It included floodwater and debris in the home and basement; washed out driveways; and damage to heating systems.

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said Tuesday that Vermont has not received an individual assistance damage declaration since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to request a disaster declaration for public infrastructure such as roads and utilities in the coming weeks.