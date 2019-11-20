Beshears invite children to take part in poster contest

Gov.-elect Andy Beshear and his wife are welcoming Kentucky’s children to participate in a poster contest celebrating the gubernatorial inauguration theme — Team Kentucky.

The Beshears say children ages 6-17 are asked to imagine Kentuckians working together to accomplish common goals. They’re asking youngsters to draw a picture of the goal they want accomplished.

Future first lady Britainy Beshear is urging children to think about goals that could help their school, community or state.

A panel that includes Britainy Beshear will judge entries and select one winner from three categories — ages 6-9, 10-13 and 14-17. Two additional overall winners will be selected for having the most colorful and most creative poster.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The winners and their families will be invited to the Capitol for the inaugural celebration on Dec. 10.