New York earmarks $60M for Census 2020 efforts

New York officials plan to spend up to $60 million to make sure the state residents are fully counted in the 2020 Census.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday said up to $40 million from existing resources will be used to help encourage residents to complete the Census questionnaire. Another $20 million will support targeted efforts in hard-to-reach communities.

Census counts affect the flow of federal funding and determine how many seats each state has in the House of Representatives.

The Trump Administration was unsuccessful in its effort to include a citizenship question on the Census. But many advocates and public officials in New York fear publicity about the attempt spread fear in immigrant communities.