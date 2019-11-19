Judge schedules hearing in Democratic Party dispute

The legal fight over who is in control of the Alabama Democratic Party is dragging onward.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin has scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by one side of the ongoing squabble.

Both State Rep. Chris England and longtime party leader Nancy Worley claim to be the properly elected party chair.

The Democratic National Committee recognizes England as the state party leader after members of the state executive committee elected him this month. Worley maintains the election was illegitimate and filed a lawsuit to try to block England from taking control.

The two factions have been battling for control of the party.