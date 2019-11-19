State Democrats approve rules that restrict Women’s Caucus

The Rhode Island Democratic Party has approved new bylaws that ban its Women’s Caucus from endorsing candidates on its own, spending money it raises and making public statements without the party’s approval.

The Providence Journal reports the bylaws were approved Monday, 120-37, after an acrimonious debate, failed motions and angry chants.

Party Chairman Joseph McNamara says they want a unified message going into the election.

Women leading the caucus say it’s a way to silence them. State Rep. Kathleen Fogarty, of South Kingstown, says the caucus deserves respect. Rep. Moira Walsh, of Providence, says the money raised by the caucus should go to the caucus.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Former state Sen. J. Clement Cicilline warned party leaders it’s going to look like “we are not in favor of women,” whether it’s intended or not.