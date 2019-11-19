Leader of Nashville civilian, police oversight board resigns

The director of a Tennessee board responsible for reviewing misconduct allegations against the capital city’s police force has resigned, citing too much stress.

WPLN-FM reports Nashville Community Oversight Board executive director William Weeden handed in his resignation Monday. He was chosen to lead the new group in April.

The outlet says Weeden’s resignation comes amid negotiations with Metro Police over an agreement laying out how the groups would work together.

WPLN-FM reports Weeden and Police Chief Steve Anderson have found themselves at odds. In emails published to a city website in October, Anderson questioned Weeden’s ability to act impartially toward officers. At an October board meeting, Chair Ashlee Davis told Weeden his job performance was “unsatisfactory.” The board’s assistant director has assumed the position pending a search.