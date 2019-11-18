Activist wages primary against Dem Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper

Tennessee activist Justin Jones has launched his challenge of U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper in the 2020 Democratic primary.

During Monday’s news conference at historically black Fisk University, Jones lamented the “same faces, the same names, doing the same old nothing for our community.”

The 24-year-old black activist has held protests at Tennessee’s Capitol for years. Jones and another protester were arrested in February, accused of throwing a cup of liquid at ex-House Speaker Glen Casada and other lawmakers while protesting the Capitol’s bust of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The case was resolved under an agreement barring Jones from contacting those lawmakers and visiting the legislative building until next April 22.

Cooper, who is white, has held his Nashville seat since 2003. Cooper says he likes Jones and welcomes competition.