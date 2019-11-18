Box to leave a baby available near Indiana-Michigan border

A fire station in northeastern Indiana is the latest place for parents to safely drop off a newborn child.

A Safe Haven Baby Box was unveiled Monday in Angola. The fire station is just minutes from the Michigan border, which was a factor in the location. Before leaving office, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder last year vetoed a bill that would have allowed baby boxes.

The boxes allow someone to drop off a baby without fear of criminal prosecution. The box has an alarm that immediately alerts a local hospital or emergency responders.

The Steuben County Community Foundation helped pay for the box, and others donated their services for the installation.

When Snyder vetoed the Michigan bill, he said it was better to hand a baby to a person. That option is available under state law.