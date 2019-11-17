Mayor suspends communications chief after casino arrest

Springfield’s mayor says he has suspended the city’s communications director after she was arrested at the MGM Springfield casino.

The Republican newspaper reports that Marian Sullivan was arrested at the downtown casino this weekend and charged with malicious destruction of property. It was not immediately clear if Sullivan has obtained an attorney.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he was “shocked and very disturbed” by the arrest. He said he’s hopeful Sullivan “will seek the help that she seems to need.”

Sarno did not provide details about the arrest. Springfield police said they were not involved, and a casino spokesman declined to comment.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Sarno said Sullivan will be suspended until her case has gone through the court process. He referred other questions to his chief of staff, who declined to comment.