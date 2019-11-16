Body of missing pilot found in Washington state lake

Washington state officials say the body of a missing pilot has been found.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says a local resident found 67-year-old Terry Coleman’s body Saturday in Sullivan Lake.

Coleman flew out of the Colville Municipal Airport on Monday, intending to return in an hour. His family notified authorities when he didn’t come back.

Search crews focused on the area around Sullivan Lake and the town of Ione based on a ping of his cellphone and radar that showed a plan in the general area at the time he would have been flying.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Low visibility, rain and snow prevented an aerial search on several days during the nearly week-long search for Coleman and his Cessna 182 Skyline. Rescuers on the ground searched through steep terrain.