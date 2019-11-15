Utah extends fire restrictions in 11 counties by a month

Seasonal fire restrictions are being extended in 11 Utah counties by a month due to what officials say are dry conditions and continued problems with controlling wildfires.

The state Department of Natural Resources says State Forester Brian Cottam has signed proclamations to ban debris burning without a permit in unincorporated areas of the 11 counties before Dec. 1.

The department says the actions apply to Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne, Beaver, Iron, Washington, Garfield and Kane counties.

According to the department, the extensions are a response to record fire danger across much of central and southern Utah, regions that have gone without precipitation since June.

The department says the conditions “have made for fire behavior not normally seen in November.”